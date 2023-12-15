'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' and more: Indian gems that made waves worldwide in 2023

2023 has been a remarkable year for Indian entertainment across the spectrum, breaking global barriers. As the year comes to a close, The Times of India reflected on the cinematic triumphs that resonated with a global audience:
1. RRR
A tale of a fearless revolutionary and a British officer forging an inspiring path of freedom, the Ram Charan, JR NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt starrer made history globally. Its lively dance number "Naatu Naatu" achieved the unprecedented feat of winning the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, eclipsing artists like Lady Gaga and Rihanna.
2. The Elephant Whisperers
The compelling tale of Bomman and Bellie, tending to an orphaned elephant named Raghu, held audiences spellbound. Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary made waves by winning Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards, showcasing an extraordinary family that touched hearts worldwide.
3. Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster "Jawan", released after the success of "Pathaan", continued his dream run at the box office. The film not only received a nomination in the Best Feature category at the ASTRA Awards 2024 from India but also became one of the most-searched movies on Google, alongside Barbie and Oppenheimer.
4. Delhi Crime Season 2
The intense crime drama featuring Shefali Shah became a global hit, earning a spot among the most-watched shows of 2023. Shah's compelling performance led to her nomination for the Emmy Award 2023 for Best Performance in Delhi Crime Season 2, showcasing the excellence of Indian content on OTT platforms.
5. All That Breathes
Shaunak Sen's social documentary revolves around Mojamma Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, racing to save a majestic black kite amid social unrest in New Delhi. Nominated for the Oscars 2023 in the Best Documentary Feature category, the film highlights the environmental challenges faced by the city.
6. Vir Das: Landing
Vir Das's insightful, hilarious sketch delves into his childhood in India, the challenges of outrage, and finding his place in the world. Garnering global acclaim, the actor-comedian secured the prestigious International Emmy Award for Comedy, a significant milestone for the Indian comedy space on the international stage.