Argentina disqualified, stolen World Cup: TV show plays to fans' worst fears

A fictional series that premiered on Disney's Star+ on Wednesday brought to the screen one of Argentine football fans' worst nightmares: their national team being disqualified from the World Cup.

In "Robo Mundial" (Stolen World Cup), Lucho Buenaventura invests all his savings to travel to the World Cup with his 11-year-old son, who recently lost his mother, only to see Argentina shockingly eliminated during a qualifier match with Brazil - and replaced with Chile's team.

As the news sparks discontent across the country, Lucho and a band of co-workers - a step away from losing their jobs at a company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy - hatch a plan to steal the trophy and take justice into their own hands.