    বাংলা

    Argentina disqualified, stolen World Cup: TV show plays to fans' worst fears

    Stealing the World Cup even in a fictional series like 'Robo Mundial' may seem crazy, but the coveted football trophy has been robbed twice before

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Nov 2022, 09:15 AM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2022, 09:15 AM

    A fictional series that premiered on Disney's Star+ on Wednesday brought to the screen one of Argentine football fans' worst nightmares: their national team being disqualified from the World Cup.

    In "Robo Mundial" (Stolen World Cup), Lucho Buenaventura invests all his savings to travel to the World Cup with his 11-year-old son, who recently lost his mother, only to see Argentina shockingly eliminated during a qualifier match with Brazil - and replaced with Chile's team.

    As the news sparks discontent across the country, Lucho and a band of co-workers - a step away from losing their jobs at a company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy - hatch a plan to steal the trophy and take justice into their own hands.

    "From this fear and desperation we see this absurd epic of these characters trying to get Argentina to finally play in the World Cup, no matter what," Joaquin Furriel, the 48-year-old actor who plays Lucho, said via Zoom.

    Stealing the World Cup may seem crazy, but the coveted football trophy has been robbed twice before; once during a London exhibition before the 1966 contest, and again at the Brazilian Football Confederation in 1983.

    The series shows Lucho's friend sitting in a typical Buenos Aires cafe, lamenting the corruption and close to 100% inflation plaguing the country which must now grieve its missed opportunity in the yearned for football tournament.

    Boundaries between reality and fiction blur when Lucho sells a necklace to raise money to take his son to the World Cup. Many Argentine fans have gone to extreme lengths to travel to Qatar for this year's championship, even as the country faces a harsh economic crisis.

    Real-life Argentina has won a place in this year's tournament with the help of striker Lionel Messi, and hopes it can score a third trophy after winning the 1978 and 1986 World Cups.

    "In a country like ours, where we often count on only small drops of happiness, having a sporting opportunity such as the World Cup always generates a lot of hope," Furriel said.

    RELATED STORIES
    50th NAACP Image Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, US, Mar 30, 2019 - Chris Rock speaks on stage.
    Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix
    This will be Rock's second Netflix stand-up special following 'Chris Rock: Tamborine' in 2018
    Palestinians watch the sixth edition of the Red Carpet Film Festival, at a newly innovated theatre in Gaza City, Oct 13, 2022.
    Stories of trauma, resilience spotlighted at Palestinian film festival
    Hundreds of viewers flocked to the ceremony to watch ‘Farha’, a coming-of-age feature inspired by true events from the conflict more than 70 years ago
    Director Paul Haggis arrives at New York State Supreme Court for his civil trial in New York City, US, October 19, 2022.
    Paul Haggis ordered to pay $7.5m in civil rape case
    The plaintiff alleges that Haggis, known for writing the film 'Million Dollar Baby', raped her after pressuring her to join him at his SoHo loft following a movie premier
    A cropped poster of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
    'Black Panther' sequel receives rave reviews
    The Marvel Studios film follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje as they work together to protect Wakanda in the wake of King T’Challa’s death

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher