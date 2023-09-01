Taylor Swift's concert film headed to movie theatres

After crushing records with her billion-dollar concert tour, pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to light up the big screen with a documentary about the event that dominated the music scene this summer.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will play in cinemas in North America starting Oct 13, the "Anti-Hero" singer announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said.