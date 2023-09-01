    বাংলা

    Taylor Swift's concert film headed to movie theatres

    The move by Swift provides movie theater chains with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors and writers strikes in Hollywood

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Sept 2023, 05:10 AM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2023, 05:10 AM

    After crushing records with her billion-dollar concert tour, pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to light up the big screen with a documentary about the event that dominated the music scene this summer.

    "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will play in cinemas in North America starting Oct 13, the "Anti-Hero" singer announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

    "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said.

    "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged," she added.

    The move by Swift provides movie theater chains such as AMC Entertainment, Cineplex and Cinemark with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors and writers strikes in Hollywood.

    Warner Bros, for example, recently delayed the highly anticipated November release of "Dune: Part Two" until the spring because striking actors will not promote the sci-fi sequel.

    Adult tickets for Swift's documentary cost $19.89 each, a nod to Swift's "1989" album, and children's tickets will cost $13.13.

