Actor Jeremy Renner says horrific snowplow accident was 'my mistake'

The actor then lost his footing and fell out of the plow's cab.

"You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when you’re operating it, you know what I mean? It's like driving a car with one foot out of the car," Renner, seated in a wheelchair, told ABC News journalist Diane Sawyer.

"But it is what it was," he added. "And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it."

Renner, then worried that the snowplow would roll back and crush his nephew, said he tried to jump back into the vehicle to stop it. He stepped onto the plow's moving wheel tracks, which threw him forward, and the vehicle ran over him, breaking more than 30 of his bones, collapsing a lung and piercing his liver.

Neighbors who tended to the 52-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Marvel superhero Hawkeye in the "Avengers" movies, said they found him with blood all around him, shallow breathing and a crack in his skull.

When he woke up in the hospital, Renner said, he gestured to his family with a sign language motion that means "I'm sorry."