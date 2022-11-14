'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut

The studio decided not to cast another actor in the role of T'Challa. Instead, writer and director Ryan Coogler crafted a new film that centers around T'Challa's younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), his mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and other women who step up to help lead the grieving nation.

Film critics praised the sequel, saying Marvel had succeeded in paying tribute to Boseman while offering a compelling film despite the loss of the popular lead character.

The movie scored an 84% positive rating from movie critics, and 95% positive from audiences, in reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Bock said his local theater was buzzing with a packed crowd for one of the first "Wakanda Forever" screenings. "I hadn't seen that for months," he said.

Box office year-to-date ticket sales stand at $6.5 billion through Sunday in the domestic market, according to Comscore. That is 33% below the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The problem is a thin slate of films, Bock said. Many Hollywood studios are still dealing with COVID-induced production delays. The number of wide releases in 2022 is 37% lower than in 2017.

Theaters are looking ahead to Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" in December, and a larger number of films in 2023, to increase ticket sales.