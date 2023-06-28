    বাংলা

    Lewis Capaldi takes tour break to 'adjust to impact' of Tourette syndrome

    During a music festival performance, the singer told the crowd he was starting to lose his voice and soon after he struggled when fans stepped to sing the lyrics

    Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi said he is taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future to "adjust to the impact" of having Tourette syndrome, days after he struggled during a Glastonbury music festival performance.

    The 26-year-old had taken three weeks off ahead of his set on Saturday at the festival held in southwest England, where the likes of Elton John, Guns n' Roses and Lana Del Rey were among the billing. But after performing several songs, Capaldi told the crowd he was starting to lose his voice. Soon after, he struggled and fans stepped to sing the lyrics.

    Writing on Twitter on Tuesday, the "Someone You Loved" singer thanked Glastonbury "for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards".

    "The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write, but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future," Capaldi wrote.

    "I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come."

    According to his website, Capaldi had 26 show dates planned between end-June and October, with concerts in Britain, Australia and Dubai among other locations.

    "I'm so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I've ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I'll be back as soon as I possibly can,” Capaldi wrote.

    Capaldi also thanked his family, friends, team, medical professionals and those supporting him "through the good times and even more so during this past year when I've needed it more than ever".

