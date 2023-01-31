Alec Baldwin, armourer to be charged over 'Rust' shooting

The charges follow 15 months of speculation whether District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies would find evidence Baldwin showed criminal disregard for safety when a revolver he was rehearsing with fired a live round that killed Hutchins.

The "30 Rock" actor has denied responsibility for the shooting, saying he cocked the revolver but never pulled the trigger and it was the job of Gutierrez-Reed and other weapons professionals to ensure it was unloaded.

The most serious charge - which carries five years in jail - would require prosecutors to convince a jury Baldwin was not just negligent but reckless in his use of a firearm.

"The evidence and facts speak for themselves," Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for Carmack-Altwies' office, said in a statement.

A sheriff's office investigation has yet to reveal how live ammunition got onto the set outside Santa Fe.