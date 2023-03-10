Googly eyes and hot dog hands: Off-kilter 'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar race

The movie also earned the love of cinemagoers, bringing in $105 million at global box offices, more than quadruple its $25 million production cost.

EMBRACING ASIAN CAST

Alison Willmore, film critic for New York magazine and Vulture, said the movie succeeded because it tells a relatable story about mundane stresses, and the disconnect within different generations of an immigrant family, through the language of today's pop culture.

"It is using all of this apparatus of big storytelling that we've been kind of very accustomed to," Willmore said. "The language of saving the world, and being the chosen one, and universe hopping."

"Bringing that large scale to bear on this very small story, I think that is really what has swept people up," she added.

The movie also came at a time when audiences were ready to embrace a predominantly Asian cast in a different type of story, said Akira Mizuta Lippit, cinema and media studies professor at the University of Southern California.

"The Asian Americans context has been a sleeping giant for a long time. People have been predicting that this moment would come. It just never really seemed to come," Lippitt said.

That started to change with hits such as 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians" and Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in 2021, as well as more Asian actors on television, including Mindy Kaling in "The Mindy Project" and Awkwafina in "Nora from Queens."