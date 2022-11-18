Jake Gyllenhaal explores family dynamics, new terrains in 'Strange World'

Disney's new animated movie "Strange World" is an action adventure film with universal themes about family at its heart, says its star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal voices Searcher Clade, a farmer who grew up in the shadow of his larger-than-life explorer father and forged a very different path for himself. An environmental emergency threatening his crops forces Searcher, now a father himself, to embark on a mission in a faraway, strange world.

"The themes that resonated with me the most were communication and family, how generations feel like they know better than the one before and the one after," Gyllenhaal, 41, said at the film's premiere in London.