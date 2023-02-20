'All Quiet at the Western Front' triumphs at BAFTA Awards

"Banshees", about two feuding friends on an island off the coast of Ireland, won outstanding British film, both supporting acting categories for Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan as well as original screenplay.

"Navalny", about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the documentary category. Filmmakers dedicated the award to the Navalny family and Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev.

The journalist, whom Russia put on a wanted list in December, said on Friday he had been "banned by British police from attending" the BAFTAs for security reasons.

In response, London police said they did not and could not ban anyone from attending a private event. Decisions on attendance were for event organizers, it said.

Sandy Powell became the first costume designer to get the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest honour bestowed by the Academy.

The BAFTAs also remembered Britain's late Queen Elizabeth, who died in September. Actress Helen Mirren, who won both a BAFTA and an Oscar for her portrayal of Elizabeth in 2006 film "The Queen", led a tribute.