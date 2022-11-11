Oscar-winner Paul Haggis ordered to pay $7.5m in civil rape case

A New York jury on Thursday found Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Paul Haggis liable for raping a publicist at his Manhattan apartment in 2013, ordering him to pay at least $7.5 million in damages in the civil case, an attorney said.

The verdict came after a 15-day civil trial in Manhattan state court. Plaintiff Haleigh Breest alleged in a 2017 complaint that Haggis, known for writing the films “Million Dollar Baby" and "Crash,” raped her after pressuring her to join him at his SoHo loft following a movie premier.

Breest was one of four women who publicly accused Haggis of sexual misconduct in 2018. Haggis denied the allegations.