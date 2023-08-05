No agreement between striking Hollywood writers, studios on resuming talks, WGA says

Writers Guild of America (WGA) negotiators met on Friday with representatives of the major studios for the first time in a three-month strike by Hollywood writers to discuss whether contract talks can resume, but the guild said no agreement was reached.

The WGA said in a statement to its members that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of Walt Disney, Netflix, said it needed to consult with member studios before moving forward.

The AMPTP did not immediately issue a public statement on the meeting, and it did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 11,500 members of the writers' guild walked out May 2, citing an impasse over pay, streaming residuals and other issues such as setting curbs on the use of artificial intelligence.