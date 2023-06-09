The three companies, and Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's streaming platform JioCinema, were recently part of a privately held discussion to consider pushback options, including a legal challenge, as executives worried that the rules would require editing of millions of hours of Indian and Hollywood content.

The amount of multilingual content on platforms "is very high ... there is a practical impossibility associated with including such warnings across content," the letter by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) stated.

IAMAI asked the health ministry to revisit the "onerous" rules, saying a survey had shown viewers were indifferent to depictions of smoking on streaming platforms, the letter said.

Netflix declined to comment, while IAMAI and the other companies did not immediately respond. The health ministry also did not respond.

Beyond Hollywood content, streaming companies Netflix NFLX.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Disney DIS.N and JioCinema have become inreasingly popular in India. Popular Hindi content starring Bollywood actors on such platforms have smoking scenes.

Activists have welcomed India's new rules, saying it would discourage smoking in a country where tobacco kills 1.3 million people each year.

The companies believe content descriptors - which warn users with a label "smoking" in a video alongside its title at the start - were more effective, IAMAI said.

The "disruptions" caused by warnings, the group said, were "problematic for creators that put in considerable investments."