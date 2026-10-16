October 16, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Netflix lays off 1,000 employees, replaces content chief as US growth slowdown bites

The cuts are the streamer’s largest to date and come alongside the removal of content chief Bela Bajaria

Netflix lays off 1,000 employees, replaces content chief as US growth slowdown bites

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Oct 2026, 09:53 PM

Updated : 16 Oct 2026, 09:53 PM

Netflix has laid off around 1,000 employees and replaced its chief content officer as the streaming giant scrambles to address slowing growth in its most important market, Variety reports.

The cuts -- the company’s largest to date -- come despite a strong financial position. Netflix posted a net profit of $11 billion in 2025 on revenues of $46.6 billion, and still holds $9.1 billion in cash.

Yet investors have grown uneasy: shares are down 20 percent year-to-date, rattled by a deceleration in revenue growth in the US and Canada (UCAN) region -- from 14 percent in Q1 to 10 percent in Q2 of 2026 -- and third-quarter guidance that fell short of analyst expectations.

Alongside the job cuts, Netflix has removed Bela Bajaria as chief content officer, replacing her with Peter Rice, a veteran of Disney and 21st Century Fox.

Multiple industry sources told Variety they believe Bajaria is being made a scapegoat for broader structural problems, noting that Netflix has not produced a breakout cultural hit on the scale of “Stranger Things” in years.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos appeared to acknowledge the content gap in a memo to staff, writing that he sees “an opportunity to take our slate to the next level, especially in UCAN.”

In a separate companywide note, Sarandos and co-chief Greg Peters framed the redundancies as a means to “invest aggressively in high-impact areas,” Variety reported.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Brian Pitz said the leadership shake-up suggested engagement in the UCAN region may have weakened further in the third quarter, and his firm has trimmed revenue forecasts for the rest of 2026 and 2027, with no expectation of a UCAN rebound before 2029.

Netflix is not alone. Disney, also profitable, has carried out three rounds of layoffs in 2026, citing a need to free up capital for growth investment.

Netflix is due to report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Oct 20, 2026.

Related Stories
Bangladesh’s investment engine is losing steam
Bangladesh’s investment engine is losing steam
IMF flags risks from AI slump, war, debt
IMF flags risks from AI slump, war, debt
IMF slashes Bangladesh growth forecast to 3.2%
IMF slashes Bangladesh growth forecast to 3.2%
AI investment props up global growth: IMF
AI investment props up global growth: IMF
Read More
FIFA punishes Spain for Islamophobic chants in friendly
FIFA punishes Spain for Islamophobic chants in friendly
S Africa look to re-establish Test credentials
S Africa look to re-establish Test credentials
Yunus receives Hillary Clinton Award
Yunus receives Hillary Clinton Award
Netflix axes 1,000 staff as growth fears mount
Netflix axes 1,000 staff as growth fears mount
Read More
Opinion

Zeeshan R Khan

Every garment will soon need a passport
Zeeshan R Khan

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis
Read More