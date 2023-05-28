France's Triet becomes third female director to win Cannes' top prize

Triet, who had previously been nominated for "Sibyl" in 2019, won the prize over veteran directors like Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ken Loach and Wim Wenders, all of whom have at least one Palme d'Or under their belts.

She joins New Zealand's Jane Campion and France's Julia Ducournau as only the third woman to have won the competition that this year included a record seven female directors.

Jane Fonda, who introduced the award, said that one day it would be normal for women to win, not historic.

"We have a long way to go. But still, we have to celebrate change when it happens," said the film icon and activist.

The Grand Prix, the second-highest prize after the Palme d'Or, went to British director Jonathan Glazer's "Zone of Interest," about a family living next to Auschwitz.

"It's so important that the film goes out into the world and hopefully has an effect and gets people talking about the themes that are in the film," Glazer said after winning.

Starring in both winning films is German actor Sandra Hueller. In "Anatomy of a Fall" she stars as a writer who is the main suspect in her husband's death, while in "Zone of Interest" she is the wife of the commandant of the Auschwitz death camp.