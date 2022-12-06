    বাংলা

    Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' star, dies aged 71

    The two-time Emmy-winning actress dies after a short battle with cancer at a Florida hospital

    Tim ReidReuters
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 06:28 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 06:28 AM

    Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actress who rose to fame in her role on the hit TV series "Cheers", died on Monday after a short battle with cancer. She was 71.

    Alley's death was confirmed to Reuters by her representative and through a statement from her children posted on her official Twitter account saying that the actress had died at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

    "To all our friends, far and wide around the world ... we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," True and Lillie Parker said in a statement.

    "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

    Alley's breakout role came as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers", which she starred in from 1987 until 1993, and for which she received an Emmy and a Golden Globe award in 1991. She won her second Emmy in 1994 for the television film "David's Mother."

    Alley also starred alongside John Travolta in the 1989 film comedy "Look Who's Talking" and its two sequels.

    "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had," Travolta said on Instagram alongside a photo of the actress in a white dress. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

    Alley starred as the title character in the sitcom "Veronica's Closet" from 1997 to 2000, earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

    She later competed on "Dancing with the Stars" and "The Masked Singer."

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the site where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her dogs were stolen in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 25, 2021.
    Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker in pet theft sentenced to 21 years
    The two bulldogs were sent back to the musician two days after they were snatched at gunpoint by two strangers in a car
    A screen grab from an undated handout video shows a frame from "Oswald the Lucky Rabbit" film, featuring a character that returned in the new Disney film for the first time in 94 years.
    'Oswald the Lucky Rabbit' returns in his first Disney film
    After the mischievous character debuted in “Trolley Troubles” in 1927, the new short shows him heading into a movie theatre and then finding a way to get in on the big screen action
    Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck arrive for a state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, US, Dec 1, 2022.
    Jennifer Garner, John Legend attend US state dinner for Macron
    The dinner is the crowning social event of a trip aimed at showing Biden's commitment to Washington's oldest ally France
    Ben Foster, Jordyn McIntosh, Jeremiah Friedlander, Will Smith and Charmaine Bingwa attend a premiere for the film "Emancipation" in Los Angeles, California, US Nov 30, 2022.
    Will Smith's 'Emancipation' scores mixed reviews so far
    The movie is based on the true 1863 story of a former slave named Gordon, and the photographs taken of his battered back that depict the brutalities of American chattel slavery

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher