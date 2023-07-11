Margot Robbie 'shocked' by fan fervour before 'Barbie' film release

"Barbie" actress Margot Robbie said she was bewildered by the love fans are showing for the movie before its worldwide release in cinemas next week.

The lead star and producer of the hotly-anticipated film about the Mattel doll has been promoting it around the world dressed in outfits that pay homage to Barbie's closet.

"I knew how excited we felt about sharing this movie and I had hoped that other people would feel that excitement too but it's kind of come back at us with so much enthusiasm and excitement, I'm even shocked, very shocked," Robbie said at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday.