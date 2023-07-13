Hollywood studios race to avoid actors' strike at midnight

Hollywood's major film and television studios and the union representing 160,000 actors were engaged in last-ditch talks on Wednesday ahead of a midnight deadline to try to avoid a second labour strike in the entertainment business.

SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest union, is demanding higher compensation in the streaming TV era plus safeguards around the use of artificial intelligence (AI). Members have authorized a strike if negotiators cannot reach a deal, and A-list stars including Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep have said they are ready to walk off the job.

They would join about 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who went on strike in early May. That walkout sent late-night television talk shows into endless reruns and disrupted most production for the autumn TV season and the filming of some big-budget movies.

A strike by SAG-AFTRA would force more sets to shut down and pile pressure on studios to find a resolution.