‘Fighter’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to ‘Merry Christmas’, ‘Emergency’: The great Bollywood movie releases of 2024

Hits like Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, Sunny Deol's ‘Gadar 2’, Salman Khan's ‘Tiger 3’, and Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Animal’ defined Hindi cinema in 2023.
As the year draws to a close, here is a preview of some of the biggest Bollywood releases for 2024, according to a Hindustan Times report.
1. ‘Fighter’
The Sidharth Anand film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. It also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, ‘Fighter’ promises ‘adrenaline-pumping action’ with Hrithik starring as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty and Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. The film will hit theatres on Jan 25, 2024.
2. ‘Singham Again’
Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film’s cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh. It is the third instalment of the hit franchise and is set to release in theatres on Aug 15 – India’s Independence Day.
3. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’
The upcoming sci-fi action film is helmed by Nag Ashwin, and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on Jan 12, 2024. It is expected to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future.
4. ‘Merry Christmas’
Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film will release on Jan 12, 2024. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a ‘genre-defying’ tale shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.
5. ‘Yodha’
Starring Sidharth Malhotra, the film will arrive in theatres on Mar 15, 2024. The film is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films have backed the movie.
6. ‘Emergency’
The release of the period drama film, starring Kangana Ranaut as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been pushed to 2024, according to the film’s star and director. The film marks Kangana's first solo directorial film and also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade.
7. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’
The upcoming action thriller, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. It will hit the theatres on Eid day – Apr 10, 2024.
8. ‘Welcome To The Jungle’
Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles, the film will release in theatres on Dec 20, 2024. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade.
9. ‘Metro In Dino’
Directed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on Mar 29, 2024. The film will showcase ‘bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times’.
10. ‘Main Atal Hoon’
The upcoming biopic drama is based on the life of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It will be released in theatres on Jan 19, 2024. Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, ‘Main Atal Hoon’ features Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.