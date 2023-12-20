‘Fighter’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to ‘Merry Christmas’, ‘Emergency’: The great Bollywood movie releases of 2024

4. ‘Merry Christmas’

Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film will release on Jan 12, 2024. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Merry Christmas’ is a ‘genre-defying’ tale shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.