All Quiet,' 'Everything Everywhere' land Oscar trophies

As a boy, Quan starred in a 1984 "Indiana Jones" movie and "The Goonies" in 1985. The 51-year-old said he had quit acting for years because he saw little opportunity for Asian actors on the big screen.

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies," he added. "I cannot believe it's happening to me. This is the American dream."

Quan's co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who built a career in horror films such as "Halloween," won best supporting actress for playing a frumpy tax auditor named Deirdre Beaubeirdre.

Curtis, 64, looked upward and addressed her late parents, Academy award nominees Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. "I just won an Oscar," she said through tears.

CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM ON HAND

A crisis response team was on hand in case of an unexpected twist. The group was formed after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage last year, tarnishing the film industry's most prestigious ceremony.

At the start of the show, two US military aircraft flew over the Oscars theater, and host Jimmy Kimmel landed on the stage by parachute, in a tribute to best picture nominee "Top Gun: Maverick."

Comedian Kimmel joked in his opening monologue about the audience reaction to Smith's attack last year.

"If anything unpredictable or violent happens at the ceremony, just do what you did last year - nothing," he told the crowd of A-list celebrities. "Maybe give the assailant a hug."

Kimmel also brought a surprise guest: Jenny, the scene-stealing donkey from best picture nominee "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" was named best animated feature.

The film "Navalny," about the poisoning that nearly killed Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, and his detention since his 2021 return to Moscow, won the Oscar for best feature documentary.

"Alexei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free," his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said on stage. "Stay strong my love."

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony was broadcast live on Walt Disney Co's ABC network. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hoped to move past the slap and stage a glitzy show and boost sagging TV ratings.

Last year, the television audience for the Academy Awards ranked as the second-lowest ever.

Ahead of the awards, nominees dressed in designer gowns and tuxedos touted their movies on a champagne carpet in place of the traditional red.

Several of 2022's biggest hits at the multiplex were competing in the best picture race, from "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Everything Everywhere" to "Elvis" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."