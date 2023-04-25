Super-sized screens, rumble seats draw moviegoers back to US blockbusters

'BUILD IT BIGGER AND BETTER'

That's likely to be a hot topic at the annual CinemaCon convention that opens Monday in Las Vegas.

"The big conversation is going to be about, 'If they build it, they will come,'" said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "If you build it bigger and better, even more people will go to the theatre."

And exhibitors have, indeed, been building. The total number of these premium format screens in North America reached a new high of 1,940 in 2022, an increase of 4.4% over the prior year, according to researcher Omdia. Enhanced screenings typically cost $5 to $7 more than a standard ticket, lifting revenue for studios and theatres.

Giant screen options include pioneer IMAX and various premium large formats (PLF) created by theatre chains.

For Missouri-based B&B Theatres, about half of a multiplex's grosses now come from premium formats, compared with 30% before the pandemic, said Chief Content, Programming and Development Officer Brock Bagby.

B&B operates 531 screens in 14 states and offers large format screens with heated recliners, 270-degree Screen X screens, immersive audio and MX4D seats timed to rumble with the action.

"Post-COVID, our premium screens are selling better than ever," Bagby said.

Interest in IMAX is growing around the world, for Hollywood films and local language movies such as China's "The Wandering Earth 2," IMAX Corp Chief Executive Richard Gelfond said.

IMAX has signed 62 agreements for new or upgraded screens so far in 2023, already more than all of 2022, the company told Reuters. It expects gross IMAX box office revenue to reach pre-pandemic levels this year.

Gelfond noted that Hollywood now sends more action-packed, effects-filled blockbusters to cinemas.

"For these kinds of cultural event films, people want to see them in IMAX," Gelfond said. "These films have become more like global cultural experiences, and I think we're benefiting from that."

As a sign of its importance, Universal's Orr and other studio distribution executives said they consult Gelfond about IMAX screen availability before setting movie release dates.