Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler's guitar collection up for auction

Christie's said an original version of the 1959 Gibson Les Paul used by Knopfler for performances in the 2000s was likely to fetch the sale's highest price, with an estimate of 300,000 to 500,000 pounds.

"It is a really special vintage instrument that in its own right without the Mark Knopfler connection is very valuable," said Christie's specialist head of private and iconic collections, Amelia Walker, who is leading the sale. For Dire Straits fans with less cash to hand, the sale is also offering lots, including a balalaika, valued at 300-500 pounds.