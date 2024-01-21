    বাংলা

    Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler's guitar collection up for auction

    The collection includes some of the most significant guitars from Knopfler's 50-year career

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM

    British musician and former Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler is selling off a large part of his extensive guitar collection at a London auction with part of the proceeds going to charity.

    The collection, which includes some of the most significant guitars from Knopfler's 50-year career, is on show at Christie's auction house ahead of the Jan 31 sale.

    "It's a wonderful collection of 122 items from Mark Knopfler spanning all of his career and it ... represents physically his career as a musician and an instigator and supplier of our communal soundtrack," Kerry Keane, Christie's specialist consultant for musical instruments, told Reuters.

    A 1983 red Schecter Telecaster-style guitar used to record Dire Straits' hit "Walk of Life" and which featured in its accompanying music video is estimated at 4,000 - 6,000 pounds ($5,072 - $7,609).

    A 1983 Gibson Les Paul Standard '59 reissue used for the track "Money for Nothing", which contains one of Knopfler's most iconic guitar riffs, has an estimate of 6,000 - 8,000 pounds.

    Christie's said an original version of the 1959 Gibson Les Paul used by Knopfler for performances in the 2000s was likely to fetch the sale's highest price, with an estimate of 300,000 to 500,000 pounds.

    "It is a really special vintage instrument that in its own right without the Mark Knopfler connection is very valuable," said Christie's specialist head of private and iconic collections, Amelia Walker, who is leading the sale. For Dire Straits fans with less cash to hand, the sale is also offering lots, including a balalaika, valued at 300-500 pounds.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: U.S. soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq January 13, 2020. REUTERS
    US personnel suffer minor injuries in Iraq base attack: US official
    The US military's Central Command said in a statement that the base was hit by multiple ballistic missiles and rockets
    File Photo
    Omicron subvariant JN.1 detected in Bangladesh
    The IEDCR confirmed five cases of the subvariant between December and January, all of which were contracted locally
    File Photo
    29 new dengue cases, 1 more death
    The mosquito-borne disease infected 321,179 people and killed 1,705 in 2023
    File Photo
    7,902 killed in road accidents in 2023: study
    8,505 people died in road, rail, and river accidents throughout the year, the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association says

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024