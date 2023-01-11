WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman

World Wrestling Entertainment WWE elected former chief Vince McMahon as the executive chairman of the board on Tuesday, the company said, adding that co-chief executive officer and chairwoman Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role.

Nick Khan will serve as the new WWE CEO, the entertainment firm added.

Vince McMahon, 77, returned to the board last week and elected himself and two former co-presidents and directors Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to the board.

McMahon's daughter Stephanie announced her resignation in a statement posted on Twitter.