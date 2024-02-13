Love Scenes: Levity and romance battle existentialism in "The Worst Person in the World”

Love Scenes is a column recommending movies with intriguing takes on love and romance for the week of Valentine’s Day.

In a mortal world where romance is plagued by the murk of delusion and detachment, should we reimagine what love can mean?

In his 2021 romantic drama The Worst Person in the World, Norwegian director Joachim Trier gives an answer laced with playful melancholy.

Through 12 chapters it wanders through time alongside the flighty Julie, portrayed by a captivating Renate Reinsve. As Julie flips through majors, relationships, and traumas through the seasons, the narrative delves into the key existential dilemmas of a generation caught between self-discovery and disillusion.