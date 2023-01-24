Multiverse adventure 'Everything Everywhere' leads Oscar nominations

Dimension-hopping adventure "Everything Everywhere All at Once" topped the list of films nominated on Tuesday for this year's Academy Awards, securing 11 nominations that include a spot in the prestigious best picture race.

Others vying for best picture include Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film "The Fabelmans," the splashy "Elvis" biopic and "Avatar: The Way of Water," James Cameron's blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time.