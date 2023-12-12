Prime Video sets Dec 22 release for Jitendra and Shriya's 'Dry Day'

Streaming platform Prime Video has announced that its upcoming original film "Dry Day" will premiere on Dec 22, according to Press Trust of India.

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Emmay Entertainment, the social satire stars Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Annu Kapoor.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, "Dry Day" is a comedy-drama that unfolds in the heartland of the country where the protagonist, Gannu (Kumar), a small-time goon, embarks on a journey against the system, the PTI said.