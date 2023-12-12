Prime Video sets Dec 22 release for Jitendra and Shriya's 'Dry Day'

Streaming platform Prime Video has announced that its upcoming original film "Dry Day" will premiere on Dec 22, according to Press Trust of India.
Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Emmay Entertainment, the social satire stars Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Annu Kapoor.
According to a press release issued on Tuesday, "Dry Day" is a comedy-drama that unfolds in the heartland of the country where the protagonist, Gannu (Kumar), a small-time goon, embarks on a journey against the system, the PTI said.
Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals at Prime Video, said the platform is committed to telling stories entrenched in culture to diverse audiences across India and beyond.
"Set in a small town in India, this coming-of-age tale, revolving around a flawed hero, intricately weaves a socially-relevant and thought-provoking narrative through a compelling storyline. The film is a blend of a rich tapestry of flavours and quirky nuances," Purohit said in a statement.
Nikkhil Advani, the producer on "Dry Day", said the movie marks the beginning of 'an exciting journey' of Hindi original movies with Prime Video.
"Dry Day" will be released on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories in Hindi along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.