'Spectacular:' Adele fans rave as Vegas shows finally start

People who attended the chart-topper's first "Weekends with Adele" show at Caesars Palace said they were thrilled to finally see the Grammy-winning singer live on stage and seemed to forgive her for the postponement. The audience greeted her with a standing ovation.

"Thank you for coming back to me," the singer said.

Fans said the show felt intimate and they were moved by her performance of hits including "Hello" and "Easy on Me."

"Adele brought it like she always does," said 49-year-old Nicole Quinn. "I laughed, I cried, I screamed, I jumped, everything. And so did she."

"Amazing. Spectacular. She was the bomb," said Sally Hoffman, a fan from Philadelphia.