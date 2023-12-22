Martin Scorsese to receive Berlin Film Festival lifetime award

The Berlin Film Festival will recognise Martin Scorsese's outsized contributions to cinema with a lifetime achievement award at its 74th iteration this February, organizers said on Thursday.

Festival organizers - who described the Oscar-winning director's latest film "Killers of the Flower Moon" as one of his greatest achievements - will award Scorsese, 81, an honorary Golden Bear on Feb 20.

With the award, he will join other winners such as Steven Spielberg, Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Dustin Hoffman.