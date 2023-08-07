Warner Bros movie 'Barbie' ticket sales top $1 billion

The blockbuster film "Barbie" has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its Jul 21 debut, Warner Bros Pictures, a unit of Warner Bros Discovery, announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Warner Bros said the fantasy-comedy movie has taken in $459 million from domestic theatres - counting the United States and Canada - and another $572.1 million overseas since it hit theatres, for a total of $1.0315 billion. The figure was confirmed by media analytics firm Comscore.

Oscar-nominated "Barbie" writer and director Greta Gerwig also became the first female filmmaker to surpass the billion-dollar benchmark as a solo director, Warner Bros said.