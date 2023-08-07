    বাংলা

    Warner Bros movie 'Barbie' ticket sales top $1 billion

    Warner Bros said the movie has taken in $459 million from domestic theatres and another $572.1 million overseas since it hit theatres

    Reuters
    Published : 7 August 2023, 05:51 AM
    Updated : 7 August 2023, 05:51 AM

    The blockbuster film "Barbie" has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its Jul 21 debut, Warner Bros Pictures, a unit of Warner Bros Discovery, announced on Sunday.

    In a statement, Warner Bros said the fantasy-comedy movie has taken in $459 million from domestic theatres - counting the United States and Canada - and another $572.1 million overseas since it hit theatres, for a total of $1.0315 billion. The figure was confirmed by media analytics firm Comscore.

    Oscar-nominated "Barbie" writer and director Greta Gerwig also became the first female filmmaker to surpass the billion-dollar benchmark as a solo director, Warner Bros said.

    This was the third weekend in theatres for "Barbie." The film drew $127 million worldwide this weekend - Friday through Sunday - with $53 million in domestic receipts and another $74 million overseas, according to Comscore.

    "As distribution chiefs, we're not often rendered speechless by a film's performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water," Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Andrew Cripps, president of international distribution, said in a statement.

    Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc's iconic doll on an adventure into the real world.

    "Barbie" ticket sales rank second this year to "The Super Mario Bros," which was released in April and has raked in a total of $1.357 billion at the box office.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh’s remittance inflow drops 5.87% in July
    Remittance drops 5.87% in July
    Remittances, which have helped Bangladesh pay for imports, have been unstable in the past few years
    An electronic message board displays Powerball and Mega Millions lottery jackpots in New York City, New York, US, July 17, 2023.
    No winner for Mega Millions lottery drawing, jackpot mounts to $1.25bn
    This was the 30th drawing since the last Mega Millions winner hit the jackpot in April. The winner or winners must match the correct six double-digit numbers on a $2 ticket
    Actor Margot Robbie is photographed during a photocall for the upcoming Warner Bros film "Barbie" in Los Angeles, California, US, Jun 25, 2023.
    Margot Robbie 'shocked' by fan fervour before 'Barbie' film release
    "This movie is like an amusement park. There's a different ride for everyone so I think everyone can have their own experience and that's the beauty of it," actor Ryan Gosling said
    Instagram/Anupam Kher
    Anupam Kher to portray Tagore in new film
    The actor did not share the film's title or its release date. However, he shared a video showing himself dressed as the legendary poet

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps
    Hey Siri: Screen iPhone calls on Apple’s valuation
    Indictment could propel Trump closer to nomination