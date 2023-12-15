Anup Ghoshal, playback singer of ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’, dies aged 78

Anup Ghoshal, the Indian Bengali playback singer who mesmerised generations with his works in Satyajit Ray’s ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’ and ‘Heerak Rajar Deshe’, has died at the age of 78.

Ghoshal, the voice behind Goopy, passed away from heart disease at a private hospital in Kolkata around 1:30pm on Friday, the Anandabazar Patrika reported.