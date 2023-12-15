Anup Ghoshal, playback singer of ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’, dies aged 78

As the year comes to a close, here's a look at the Indian cinematic triumphs that resonated with a global audience in 2023
Anup Ghoshal, the Indian Bengali playback singer who mesmerised generations with his works in Satyajit Ray’s ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’ and ‘Heerak Rajar Deshe’, has died at the age of 78.
Ghoshal, the voice behind Goopy, passed away from heart disease at a private hospital in Kolkata around 1:30pm on Friday, the Anandabazar Patrika reported.
He had been hospitalised for a long time due to old-age complications, according to the report.
Ghoshal had also contested the 2011 West Bengal Assembly Elections on Trinamool Congress' ticket and won from Uttarpara constituency.
Ghoshal also sang Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi in the 1983 classic Masoom - starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi.