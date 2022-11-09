Despite some complaints, 'Black Panther' sequel receives rave reviews

The highly anticipated sequel to Disney's “Black Panther,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has received glowing reviews from the majority of critics.

The film, which arrives in theaters on Friday, scored a 94% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with only five out of 81 critics rating the film as rotten.

The Marvel Studios film follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje as they work together to protect Wakanda in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.