French star Huppert finds meaning in unstructured nature of 'Traveler's Needs'

French star Isabelle Huppert said she was drawn to working with South Korean director Hong Sangsoo for a third time in "A Traveller's Needs," which premiered in Berlin on Monday, because of the uniquely unstructured nature of his work.

"I did two other films with Hong Sangsoo, and his way of making films is unique," Huppert told journalists ahead of the film's screening at the Berlin Film Festival, explaining how Hong gives actors their lines just before shooting.

"It might sound, when you say it like this, it might sound like something impossible to master or to control, but it's the total opposite, actually," said Huppert, who previously worked with the director on "Claire's Camera" and "In Another Country."