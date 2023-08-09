Canadian rapper sentenced to 10 years in prison in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Lanez was accused of shooting Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 28, injuring her feet after a pool party in the Hollywood Hills in July 2020.

The shooting was preceded by an argument that became heated when the two began attacking each other's music careers, she told the court during the two-week trial.

Megan Thee Stallion, who was born Megan Pete, needed surgery and spent four days in the hospital before physical therapy allowed her to walk again.

She did not attend the sentencing hearing, saying she could not bear to be in the same room as Lanez but wrote a statement that was read in court on Monday, the New York Times reported.

"He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma," the statement said. "This is a statement for all survivors that their lives matter and there is zero tolerance for the torture that accompanies violence."

Jose Baez, a defense lawyer representing Lanez, told reporters outside the courthouse that he thought the sentence was too harsh and that Lanez would appeal his conviction, saying he had not received a fair trial. Lanez' lawyers had sought a sentence of probation.