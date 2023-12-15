Actor Andre Braugher had been diagnosed with lung cancer months before death

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, best known for two television roles playing cops - one dramatic, the other comedic - was diagnosed with lung cancer months before his death this week at age 61, his publicist said on Thursday.

Braugher, who made his 1989 film debut in the Civil War drama "Glory," playing a corporal in an all-Black Union Army infantry regiment, died on Monday after what his publicist, Jennifer Allen, originally described only as a brief illness.

She revealed on Thursday that he died of lung cancer just a few months after doctors diagnosed the disease in him.