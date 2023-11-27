Actress Sharmila Tagore to visit Dhaka for film festival in January

Other distinguished members of the jury for the Asian competition section include Russian film producer Anna Shalashina, scholar and film producer Dr Shi Chuan, Bangladeshi film producer Samia Zaman and Thai film director Tom Waller.



As many as 250 films from 75 countries are slated to be screened during the nine-day festival. The screenings will be held at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Alliance Francaise de Dhaka, Star Cineplex and Bangladesh National Museum Auditorium.



Ahmed Mujtaba Jamal, the director of DIFF, has said that the distinguished members of the international jury board will also be participating in several sessions of the festival.



The Rainbow Film Society has been organising the DIFF since its inception in 1977 under the theme “Better Films, Better Audience, and Better Society.”