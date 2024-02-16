Star-studded 'Dune: Part Two' rolls into London for world premiere

The desert planet Arrakis came to London's Leicester Square on Thursday as the star-studded "Dune: Part Two", the second instalment of the sci-fi epic featuring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, rolled into town for the movie's world premiere.

Canadian director Denis Villeneuve takes audiences back to Arrakis for his follow-up to 2021's "Dune", with Chalamet's lead character Paul Atreides joining forces with Zendaya's Chani and the Arrakis locals, called the Fremen, to seek revenge against those who killed his father.