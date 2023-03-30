Disney lays off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter

Walt Disney Co has laid off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter as part of a cost-cutting campaign, a source confirmed on Wednesday.

Perlmutter, 80, had supported activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's unsuccessful bid this year to obtain a seat on Disney's corporate board.

The executive was informed by phone Wednesday that Marvel Entertainment, a small division within the company responsible for comic book publishing and some consumer products, would be merged into larger Disney business units, according to a second source with knowledge of the matter.