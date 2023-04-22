Stripe’s Song of the Day: Abbasuddin Ahmed - O Mon Ramjaner Oi Rojar Sheshe

The lyrics celebrate the elation of Eid Day, but also contain deeper wisdom. Nazrul urges Muslims to donate their wealth to the poor, to put aside distinctions of friend or foe and embrace the entire world, to use the stones hurled at them to build a mosque of love.

The first recording of the song was made four days after its composition by singer and folk music composer Abbasuddin Ahmed. It was released by the His Master’s Voice label two months later, in February 1932, right before Eid-ul-Fitr.

His original rendition, soulful and moving, can still be heard and stands as a testament to the power of art to unite people and delight in the human experience.

As a difficult month of high prices and heat comes to an end, let us rejoice and hope for a brighter future of peace, prosperity and harmony.

