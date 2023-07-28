Pass rate in 2023 SSC, equivalent exams falls to 80.39%

The pass rate in the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams has fallen to 80.39 percent in 2023, from 87.44 percent last year.
Among the examinees, 183,578 of those who passed achieved a GPA of 5.0.
Compared to last year, the pass rate has declined by 7.05 percentage points, while the number of GPA 5.0 recipients fell by 86,024 from 269,602.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was handed the overall summary and statistics for the 2022 exams by Education Minister Dipu Moni on Friday.
Afterwards, the chairmen of the different education boards presented the premier with a more detailed breakdown of the results for their respective divisions.
The education minister was scheduled to present the highlights from the examination results at a media briefing at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka at 11 am.
Students can check their results either at their institutions, online, or via SMS from 10:30 am.
The SSC tests began on Apr 30. Students usually get the results within 60 days after the end of the exams.
This year’s exams were delayed by several days due to Cyclone Mocha.
Eight international centres also hosted the SSC and equivalent exams this year.
The SSC and equivalent exams were held under a revised and rearranged syllabus, allowing students to take the tests with full marks and within the designated time.