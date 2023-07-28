    বাংলা

    Pass rate in 2023 SSC, equivalent exams falls to 80.39%

    The rate has dropped from 87.44 percent last year

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 July 2023, 05:31 AM
    Updated : 28 July 2023, 05:31 AM

    The pass rate in the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams has fallen to 80.39 percent in 2023, from 87.44 percent last year.

    Among the examinees, 183,578 of those who passed achieved a GPA of 5.0.

    Compared to last year, the pass rate has declined by 7.05 percentage points, while the number of GPA 5.0 recipients fell by 86,024 from 269,602.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was handed the overall summary and statistics for the 2022 exams by Education Minister Dipu Moni on Friday.

    Afterwards, the chairmen of the different education boards presented the premier with a more detailed breakdown of the results for their respective divisions.

    The education minister was scheduled to present the highlights from the examination results at a media briefing at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka at 11 am.

    Students can check their results either at their institutions, online, or via SMS from 10:30 am.

    The SSC tests began on Apr 30. Students usually get the results within 60 days after the end of the exams.

    This year’s exams were delayed by several days due to Cyclone Mocha.

    Eight international centres also hosted the SSC and equivalent exams this year.

    The SSC and equivalent exams were held under a revised and rearranged syllabus, allowing students to take the tests with full marks and within the designated time.

    RELATED STORIES
    File photo
    Daily virus count: 42 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,043,772 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,465
    Bangladesh to publish results of SSC, equivalent exams on Friday
    Govt to publish SSC results on Jul 28
    About two million students sat for the public exams this year
    FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on display in this illustration taken Mar 25, 2020.
    Daily virus count: 73 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,043,730 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,465
    File photo
    Daily virus count: 62 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,043,499 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,463

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan