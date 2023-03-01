Revised primary scholarship exam results published after suspension over technical errors

The government has published the revised results of primary school scholarship exams a day after suspending lists of successful candidates due to technical errors.



The Directorate of Primary Education said in a notice with the revised results on Wednesday night that the results needed a revision due to the technical errors.



The directorate also apologised for the “unintended” errors as the primary and mass education ministry faced widespread criticism over “negligence”.

The ministry and the directorate have formed committees to investigate the errors.

As many as 82,383 students will get the scholarships, including 33,000 in the talent pool.



Hours after publishing the results on Tuesday, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen said the full results could not be published and some technical errors were found.