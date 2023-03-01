Revised primary scholarship exam results published after suspension over technical errors

The government has published the revised results of primary school scholarship exams a day after suspending lists of successful candidates due to technical errors.
The Directorate of Primary Education said in a notice with the revised results on Wednesday night that the results needed a revision due to the technical errors.
The directorate also apologised for the “unintended” errors as the primary and mass education ministry faced widespread criticism over “negligence”.
The ministry and the directorate have formed committees to investigate the errors.
As many as 82,383 students will get the scholarships, including 33,000 in the talent pool.
Hours after publishing the results on Tuesday, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossen said the full results could not be published and some technical errors were found.
The quotas for the Upazila and Thana talent-pool scholarships were set according to the number of students who took part in the examinations. General scholarships are distributed at the union and municipality levels.
The amount of the stipend has also increased since 2015. Previously, the talent-pool stipend was Tk 200 per month, but this was set at Tk 300 from 2015. The general stipend was Tk 150 a month, which was raised to Tk 225.
Students were tested on Bangla, English, mathematics and science on a scale of 100 marks, with 25 marks allotted for each subject during the two-hour scholarship exam.
At least 20 percent of fifth graders in every primary school throughout Bangladesh were chosen to take part in the scholarship exam based on their performance in the annual assessments.
Previously, fifth graders were able to undertake the exams at the end of grade 5 in a bid to secure a scholarship for their secondary education.
But the introduction of the Primary Education Completion exams in 2009 spelt the end of the separate scholarship exams. Students subsequently received a government stipend on the basis of their performance in the PEC exams.
The last PEC exams were held in 2019. Based on the results of the tests, more than 80,000 students were awarded a stipend in February 2020.
However, the PEC exams have not been held for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the government announced that the testing would be scrapped as a new curriculum was on the way.