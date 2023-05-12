Sunday’s SSC exams under 5 boards postponed due to Cyclone Mocha

The authorities have postponed the Secondary School Certificate or SSC exams of Sunday under five educational boards due to the Cyclone Mocha which is approaching Bangladesh’s coasts.

The boards are Chattogram, Cumilla, Barishal, madrasa and technical education.

A new date will be announced later, Professor Tapan Kumar Sarker, chairman of the inter-education coordination committee, said on Friday.

The exams under other boards will be held as per the schedule.