PM Hasina receives summary of 2023 SSC, equivalent exam results

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the results of this year’s SSC and equivalent exams.

On Friday, Education Minister Dipu Moni, accompanied by Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the summary of the results to the prime minister at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

Later, the premier also received statistical reports on the results from the chairmen of the education boards.

Students can check their results either at their institutions, online, or via SMS from 10:30 am.