PM Hasina receives summary of 2023 SSC, equivalent exam results

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the results of this year’s SSC and equivalent exams.
On Friday, Education Minister Dipu Moni, accompanied by Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury handed over the summary of the results to the prime minister at her official residence, Ganabhaban.
Later, the premier also received statistical reports on the results from the chairmen of the education boards.
Students can check their results either at their institutions, online, or via SMS from 10:30 am.
Dipu Moni will provide a breakdown of the results at a media briefing at the International Mother Language Institute in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha at 11:30 am.
The SSC tests began on Apr 30. Students usually get the results within 60 days after the end of the exams.
This year’s exams were delayed by several days due to Cyclone Mocha.
Eight international centres also hosted the SSC and equivalent exams this year.
The SSC and equivalent exams were held under a revised and rearranged syllabus, allowing students to take the tests with full marks and within the designated time.
RESULTS VIA SMS
The results of SSC and equivalent exams will be available on the education board website at www.educationboardresults.gov.bd. Students need to provide their roll and registration numbers.
To receive the results on a mobile phone, a student will need to type SSC<space>first three letters of the education board<space>roll number<space>2023 and send the text message to 16222. They will receive the result in the reply.
Madrasa students will need to type Dakhil<space>Mad<space>roll number<space>2023 and send the SMS to 16222.
Technical board students will have to type SSC<space>Tec<space>roll number<space>2021 and send the SMS to 16222.