Hasina receives summary of 2023 HSC, equivalent exam results

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the results of the 2023 Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams, with more than 1.3 million examinees eagerly awaiting the outcome.

On Sunday, Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the summary of the results to the premier.

However, the pass rate and other statistics from this year's exams were not revealed at the ceremony.

Dipu Moni will provide a breakdown of the results at a media briefing later in the day.