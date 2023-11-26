Hasina receives summary of 2023 HSC, equivalent exam results

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the results of the 2023 Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams, with more than 1.3 million examinees eagerly awaiting the outcome.
On Sunday, Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the summary of the results to the premier.
However, the pass rate and other statistics from this year's exams were not revealed at the ceremony.
Dipu Moni will provide a breakdown of the results at a media briefing later in the day.
The HSC exams for eight of the general education boards began on Aug 17, and continued until Sept 25. The tests for Chattogram, which were interrupted by floods, and the madrasa and technical boards began 10 days later.
Students usually get the results for the public exams within 60 days of the examinations. Traditionally, the results are published in November.
This year, exams worth a full 100 marks and lasting three hours were held for the first time after abridged syllabi and shortened question papers were instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ICT test was still reduced to a 75-mark exam.