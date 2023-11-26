    বাংলা

    Hasina receives summary of 2023 HSC, equivalent exam results

    More than 1.3 million students sat for the public exams this year

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 26 Nov 2023, 04:48 AM
    Updated : 26 Nov 2023, 04:48 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has received the results of the 2023 Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams, with more than 1.3 million examinees eagerly awaiting the outcome.

    On Sunday, Education Minister Dipu Moni handed over the summary of the results to the premier.

    However, the pass rate and other statistics from this year's exams were not revealed at the ceremony.

    Dipu Moni will provide a breakdown of the results at a media briefing later in the day.

    The HSC exams for eight of the general education boards began on Aug 17, and continued until Sept 25. The tests for Chattogram, which were interrupted by floods, and the madrasa and technical boards began 10 days later.

    Students usually get the results for the public exams within 60 days of the examinations. Traditionally, the results are published in November.

    This year, exams worth a full 100 marks and lasting three hours were held for the first time after abridged syllabi and shortened question papers were instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ICT test was still reduced to a 75-mark exam.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina warns of dire consequences for attempts to subvert national elections
    Hasina warns of dire consequences for undermining polls
    The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are attempting to manipulate the electoral process, the prime minister said
    Armed Forces Day 2023
    Armed Forces Day 2023
    Bangladesh celebrated the Armed Forces Day with ceremonies on Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023. President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the Liberation War martyrs of the A ...
    Hasina meets President Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban
    Hasina meets Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban
    The prime minister briefs the president on her recent visits to Belgium and Saudi Arabia
    Awami League begins election preparations, Sheikh Hasina buys nomination form
    Hasina buys nomination form for polls
    Party nomination forms must be submitted by 4 pm on Tuesday

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps