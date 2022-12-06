Lottery date for public secondary school admissions pushed back to Dec 12

The schedule of the digital lottery for admissions to public secondary schools has been changed for students from the 2023 academic year to Dec 12.
The lottery will be held at the International Mother Language Institute. The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education previously set the date as Dec 10.
However, the lottery for admission to private schools is unchanged and will be held at the institute at 3 pm on Dec 13. All admission-related tasks will be completed by Dec 28.
Students have been eligible to apply on the TeleTalk website (https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd) for admission to government and private schools from Nov 16. The deadline for the application is 5 pm on Dec 06.
Students will receive a user ID after submitting their applications online. They need to use that ID and deposit Tk 110 as an application fee on a TeleTalk prepaid number.
Students who receive a user ID by the deadline can submit the application fee by 12 am on Dec 7 this year.
They can choose a maximum of five schools they are willing to get admitted to. For first graders, the age must be six years or above.
Children of school teachers and staff will be able to get admission to the schools their parents work at without online application due to an existing quota system.