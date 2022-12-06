    বাংলা

    Lottery date for public secondary school admissions pushed back to Dec 12

    The lottery for admission to private schools is unchanged and will be held on Dec 13

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Dec 2022, 09:23 AM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2022, 09:23 AM

    The schedule of the digital lottery for admissions to public secondary schools has been changed for students from the 2023 academic year to Dec 12.

    The lottery will be held at the International Mother Language Institute. The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education previously set the date as Dec 10.

    However, the lottery for admission to private schools is unchanged and will be held at the institute at 3 pm on Dec 13. All admission-related tasks will be completed by Dec 28.

    Students have been eligible to apply on the TeleTalk website (https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd) for admission to government and private schools from Nov 16. The deadline for the application is 5 pm on Dec 06.

    Students will receive a user ID after submitting their applications online. They need to use that ID and deposit Tk 110 as an application fee on a TeleTalk prepaid number.

    Students who receive a user ID by the deadline can submit the application fee by 12 am on Dec 7 this year.

    They can choose a maximum of five schools they are willing to get admitted to. For first graders, the age must be six years or above.

    Children of school teachers and staff will be able to get admission to the schools their parents work at without online application due to an existing quota system.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reintroduces scholarship exams for primary students
    Govt reintroduces scholarship exams for primary students
    At least 10 percent of fifth graders in each school across the country will be able to take the test
    Students attend a lesson of English language in a classroom at a school, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Dec 2, 2022.
    Kyiv schools adapt to survive under Russian bombardment
    An official said about 85% of Kyiv's pre-war school staff remained in the city, compared with 60% of pupils. The other students have moved to safer regions or abroad
    With lessons in English, children at remote Bangladesh tea estate dare to touch the sky
    How children at remote tea estate are aiming for the sky
    Jaago Foundation is running the digital school for the children of underprivileged tea estate workers with the help of Standard Chartered Bank and other donors
    Poor results of humanities students, Sylhet floods drag SSC pass rate down
    Poor humanities preps, floods down SSC success rate
    Many experts believe pass rate should not be considered to be a tool to measure the performance of students

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher