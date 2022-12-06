Lottery date for public secondary school admissions pushed back to Dec 12

The schedule of the digital lottery for admissions to public secondary schools has been changed for students from the 2023 academic year to Dec 12.

The lottery will be held at the International Mother Language Institute. The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education previously set the date as Dec 10.

However, the lottery for admission to private schools is unchanged and will be held at the institute at 3 pm on Dec 13. All admission-related tasks will be completed by Dec 28.

Students have been eligible to apply on the TeleTalk website (https://gsa.teletalk.com.bd) for admission to government and private schools from Nov 16. The deadline for the application is 5 pm on Dec 06.