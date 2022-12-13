Primary school scholarship exam rescheduled to Dec 30

Previously, only 10 percent of fifth graders in each school across the country were able to take the test, but now the government has increased the figure to 20 percent, said Nazrul Islam.

Students will be tested on Bengali, English, Mathematics and Science on a scale of 100 marks with 25 marks for each subject. The exam will be two hours long.

Previously, fifth-graders were able to undertake the exams at the end of grade 5 in a bid to secure a scholarship for their secondary education.

But the introduction of the Primary Education Certificate exams in 2009 spelt the end of the separate scholarship exam. Students subsequently received a government stipend on the basis of their performance in the PEC exams.

However, the PEC exam has not been held for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the government announced that the test would be scrapped as a new curriculum was on the way.