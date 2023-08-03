Why are Sylhet board students performing poorly in SSC exams?

Students who sat the tests for Secondary School Certificate in Sylhet have performed poorly than their peers in the other boards in five out of the last six years, raising some serious questions over standards of education in the region.

Teachers say the socio-economic condition of the region of Haor, or backswamps, and tea estates with impoverished workers is one of the key reasons behind the poor lacklustre show by the students.

Humanities students are not as attentive as those from science and business studies streams, which is another reason cited by the teachers.

Some blame a lack of qualified math and English teachers for the poor performance of the students.

This year, the SSC pass rate in Sylhet was 76.6 percent against an average of around 81 percent in all nine boards.

Only 5,452 students in Sylhet have secured GPA 5, while the number is 46,303 in Dhaka.

Sylhet stood second only in 2021, when the students did not have to take math or English tests amid the coronavirus pandemic.