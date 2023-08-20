Cambridge International releases results for June 2023 series

Cambridge International has released the results of four examinations of June series, including IGCSE and O Level for Bangladeshi students.



Cambridge IGCSE and O Level exam results were released on Wednesday, and Cambridge International AS & A Level results were released on Aug 10, according to a media release.

In total, more than 36,285 entries were made for Cambridge IGCSE and O Levels/Cambridge International AS & A Levels in the June 2023 series in Bangladesh.

The number of students rose by 3 percent over June 2022.

Bangla, English Language, and Mathematics were the most popular Cambridge IGCSE/O Level subjects and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics were the most popular Cambridge International AS & A Level subjects in Bangladesh, according to the statement.