Dipu Moni wants single test for admission to all public universities

Education Minister Dipu Moni has ordered the public universities to prepare for a system under which admissions will be done through a single test from the next session.

The University Grants Commission said in a notice she discussed the matter in a meeting on Monday as Jagannath University is planning to quit the cluster-based admission test system.

The UGC said its chairman will head a committee to hold the single test for candidates who successfully passed Higher Secondary Certificate exams.

A National Testing Authority will be formed every year for the uniform test after HSC exams.