    বাংলা

    Dipu Moni wants single test for admission to all public universities

    Jagannath University has recently revealed plans to leave the cluster-based admission test system

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 April 2023, 04:15 PM
    Updated : 3 April 2023, 04:15 PM

    Education Minister Dipu Moni has ordered the public universities to prepare for a system under which admissions will be done through a single test from the next session.

    The University Grants Commission said in a notice she discussed the matter in a meeting on Monday as Jagannath University is planning to quit the cluster-based admission test system.

    The UGC said its chairman will head a committee to hold the single test for candidates who successfully passed Higher Secondary Certificate exams.

    A National Testing Authority will be formed every year for the uniform test after HSC exams.

    Dipu Moni said the new system will be discussed with the deans and exams committees of the universities.

    “No questions about the standards of the SSC and HSC tests arise after the results . The uniform test will also leave no chance for raising questions about its standard.”

    She said the new system would not damage the universities individuality or autonomy. “The admission test will be inclusive and relevant subjects will be included. This will serve the interests of the guardians and students.”

    UGC Chairman Professor Kazi Shahidullah said the planned system will become acceptable to all if it is held successfully. “It’ll be a great achievement in higher education.”

    Vice-chancellors and pro-vice chancellors of several universities, including Dhaka University, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and Bangladesh Agricultural University, attended the meeting.

    The cluster admission test system was introduced in the academic year 2020-21 to avoid the sufferings of the applicants during the coronavirus pandemic.

    A total of 22 universities participated in the common cluster. Jagannath University was leading the cluster system from the beginning, but this time the teachers' association strongly demanded not to be in the group.

    Teachers said they want to evaluate the candidates because the students admitted through the cluster system are not as meritorious as expected.

    Some other public universities, including Dhaka University, Chattogram University, Rajshahi University and Jahangirnagar University, have not joined the system.

    RELATED STORIES
    UGC says Jagannath has ‘no scope’ to snub cluster admission test
    Jagannath University stays in cluster exams: UGC
    Jagannath University teachers said they wanted to evaluate the candidates to allow more meritorious students in
    Jagannath University plans to pull out of cluster admission test
    JnU plans to pull out of cluster admission test
    As many as 22 universities launched the system in 2020-21 amid the pandemic
    A newspaper staged anti-state drama on Independence Day: Dipu Moni
    A newspaper staged anti-state drama: Dipu Moni
    The education minister takes a jibe at the Prothom Alo
    Independent University, Bangladesh/Facebook
    Guardians’ role crucial for entrepreneurship: Dipu Moni
    The education minister made the statement during the 23rd convocation of Independent University, Bangladesh

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain