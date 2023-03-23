    বাংলা

    Number of Chinese kindergartens drops in 2022 for first time in 15 years

    The number of kindergartens fell by more than 5,000 in the previous year, financial news outlet Yicai reports

    Reuters
    Published : 23 March 2023, 11:13 AM
    Updated : 23 March 2023, 11:13 AM

    The number of kindergartens in China has dropped for the first time in 15 years, falling by more than 5,000 in the previous year, financial news outlet Yicai reported, citing data from the country's Education Ministry.

    Concerns about China’s shrinking population have prompted more than 20 recommendations by members of the country’s top political advisory body to boost birth rates, with experts saying some measures could help slow its population decline.

    There were a total of 289,200 kindergartens nationwide in 2022, the Education Ministry said on Thursday. The fall compared to previous years was due to fewer students enrolled in the kindergartens, Yicai said.

    The number of rural kindergartens is decreasing along with urbanisation as residents move to more urban cities, Yicai said.

    Much of China's demographic downturn is the result of its one-child policy imposed between 1980 and 2015. Authorities raised the limit to three in 2021, but parents cite high childcare and education costs, low incomes, a feeble social safety net and gender inequalities, as discouraging factors.

    China's birth rate last year fell to 6.77 births per 1,000 people, from 7.52 births in 2021, the lowest on record.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fewer female voters: apathy or impediment?
    Fewer female voters: apathy or impediment?
    Women outnumber men in the country's demography, but there are about 17 million fewer women on the voter list
    British Secretary of State for Trade and Industry Kemi Badenoch, walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, Feb 7, 2023.
    Women make up 40% of boards at top UK companies for first time
    The proportion of women on the boards of UK's 350 biggest listed companies increased by almost 3% in 2022 to reach 40.2% as of Jan 11, 2023
    Medical workers attend to patients of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an intensive care unit (ICU) converted from a conference room, at a hospital in Cangzhou, Hebei province, China, Jan 11, 2023.
    COVID deaths, severe cases have fallen over 70%: China
    The number of critically ill patients in China peaked on Jan 4 at 128,000 cases and fell to 36,000 cases by Jan 23
    British Minister without Portfolio and Tory party chairman Greg Hands walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain Feb 7, 2023.
    New UK Conservative Party chief predicts difficult local elections
    Greg Hands is appointed as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak re-arranged his ministerial team ahead of a national parliamentary election expected in 2024

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain