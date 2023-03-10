    বাংলা

    139,000 students attend medical college admission test

    More than 3,284 students will enter government medical colleges on merit and another 966 will be given admission under different quotas

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 March 2023, 06:45 AM
    Updated : 10 March 2023, 06:45 AM

    More than 139,000 students attended the exam for admission to government and private medical colleges across Bangladesh.

    The entrance test started at 10 am on Friday at 57 venues throughout the country. The hour-long exam consisted of multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks.

    As many as 139,217 students applied for medical college admission.

    Public medical colleges in Bangladesh have 4,350 available spots, meaning there are 32 students vying for each seat.

    The 71 private medical colleges have 6,772 seats. Altogether, 11,122 students can be admitted to medical colleges.

    As many as 3,384 students will be enrolled in public medical colleges on merit, while 846 will get admitted under the district quotas, 87 under the freedom fighter quota, and 33 under the ethnic minority quota.

    For the 71 private medical colleges, 33,860 students who pass the entrance test can get admitted based on merit and choice.

    Students with a combined GPA of 9 in the Secondary School Certificate or SSC and HSC exams were eligible to take the entrance test.

    As many as 143,000 students took the admission test last year.

    HIGHER GPA REQUIREMENT CUTS NUMBER OF EXAMINEES: MINISTER

    The GPA requirement to pursue a medical degree has been raised by 1 point this year and Health Minister Zahid Maleque believes this may have led to a drop in the number of admission seekers, which was 4,000 lower than last year.

    “Applicants who scored an average GPA of 8 in the SSC and HSC were eligible to apply in previous years. But this year, the minimum GPA score has been increased to 9, which might have affected the number of candidates,” the minister told reporters after visiting an exam centre at Dhaka University’s Arts Faculty.

    Around 20,000 candidates sat for the medical entrance test at different exam centres on the Dhaka University campus.

    Female candidates outnumbered their male peers at this year's medical entrance test, Maleque said.

    Of the total candidates, 54% are women and 46% are men. Female candidates typically outperform their male counterparts in the pass rate as well.

    RELATED STORIES
    Technical Education Board postpones Bangla exam on first day of HSC tests
    Technical Education Board postpones HSC Bangla exam
    A notice from the board cited no reason behind the postponement, but the exam controller Md said the test was postponed under ‘unavoidable circumstances’
    SSC: Jashore board has highest pass rate, Dhaka tops GPA 5 list
    Dhaka tops SSC GPA 5 list, Jashore leads the pass rate
    The results of the SSC and equivalent exams were released for 2 million students on Monday
    Map of Somalia
    Fighting in breakaway Somaliland kills 9
    Shelling at the civilian areas with mortars and heavy artillery left the people dead, according to a city mayor
    Bangladesh releases results of primary school scholarship exams
    Results of scholarship exams released
    33,000 students will receive a talent-pool stipend and 49,383 will receive a general stipend

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher