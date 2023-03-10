139,000 students attend medical college admission test

More than 139,000 students attended the exam for admission to government and private medical colleges across Bangladesh.

The entrance test started at 10 am on Friday at 57 venues throughout the country. The hour-long exam consisted of multiple-choice questions worth 100 marks.

As many as 139,217 students applied for medical college admission.

Public medical colleges in Bangladesh have 4,350 available spots, meaning there are 32 students vying for each seat.

The 71 private medical colleges have 6,772 seats. Altogether, 11,122 students can be admitted to medical colleges.